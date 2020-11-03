Trial for ex-Angels employee in connection with Tyler Skaggs overdose death set for December

The trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs is scheduled to start Dec. 14 in Fort Worth, Texas.

U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means set the date in a scheduling order filed last week.

A grand jury indicted Kay last month on felony counts of distributing the fentanyl that resulted in Skaggs’ death and conspiring with unspecified “others” to “possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute” fentanyl since at least 2017.

Kay, who worked in the Angels’ media relations department for 24 years, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty last week. He had been arrested by federal authorities in August on a charge of distributing fentanyl.

