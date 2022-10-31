It’s Halloween! Children all over the Southland are planning to spend the evening walking outside to collect as many treats as possible, but what will the weather be like?

Forecasters are calling for dry, partly cloudy skies, and slightly cooler temperatures than we saw over the weekend.

Although cooler, the afternoon highs will still be well above normal on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The hourly forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s for many areas around 5 p.m. before dropping into the 60s by 8 p.m.

Hollywood – Los Angeles County

5 p.m. – 72 degrees

8 p.m. – 62 degrees

Anaheim – Orange County

5 p.m. – 75 degrees

8 p.m. – 66 degrees

Rancho Cucamonga – Inland Empire

5 p.m. – 77 degrees

8 p.m. – 68 degrees

A cold upper low will then drop into the area overnight and bring a chance of drizzle, or even light measurable rain by Tuesday morning.

A better chance for showers arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Most locations will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain and some will get no rain at all from this system.

Forecasters are calling for the unsettled weather to continue through the rest of the week.