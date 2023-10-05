Three men from Houston, Texas, were arrested Wednesday in connection with a “bank jugging” burglary last month in San Bernardino County, authorities announced.

Bank jugging is a term used to describe culprits targeting and following people who withdraw large amounts of cash from a bank or an ATM.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30 just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Whirlaway Lane in Chino Hills, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

After speaking with the victim, deputies learned that he had just withdrawn money from a local bank and put the envelope containing the money in his vehicle’s glove box, later parking his car outside of his residence with money still inside.

The three suspects, 32-year-old Byron Butler, 31-year-old Anthony Banks and 19-year-old Kendrick Montgomery, allegedly broke into the car within minutes, stealing the money and fleeing in a Hyundai Elantra with an obstructed license plate.

During the course of the investigation, detectives from the SBSD’s Chino Hills Station were able to identify the vehicle used in the crime.

On Oct. 4, police in La Habra located the suspects’ vehicle and detained the three men.

Chino Hills detectives responded, located evidence inside the vehicle and took Butler, Banks and Montgomery into custody.

Authorities believe the three men followed the victim from the bank to his residence where they then stole the money from his vehicle.

The trio was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of burglary and conspiracy.

Anyone who may have been victimized by these suspects or anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chino Hills Police detectives at 909-364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or submit tips online at WeTip.