The heat wave is here, Southern California, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the triple digits in some parts of the Southland on Tuesday, with even more dangerous heat expected starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The interior portions of Los Angeles County will see “significant heat” starting Wednesday, with that heat expanding into mountain and interior valley areas, as well as Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, on Thursday.

By Friday, Ventura County interior valleys and the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys will also be included in the risk areas.

7-day forecast for the San Fernando Valley. July 11, 2023.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to rise up to 100 to 113 in the included areas, though the “much cooler” coastal areas will see highs in the 70s and 80s.

Interior L.A. County is expected to see the warmest temperatures, possibly up to 115.

While the heat brings risks of its own — people are advised to remain hydrated and keep themselves and their pets out of the heat — it also raises the risk of fire.

“Hot and very dry conditions will bring elevated fire weather conditions for interior areas this week into the weekend, potentially bringing rapid plume-dominated fire growth with any new fire starts,” the NWS said.

To reduce this risk, the NWS suggests the public “take care with possible ignition sources such as fireworks and lawn care equipment.”