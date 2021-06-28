Triple-digit temperatures expected in SoCal

Widespread triple-digit temperatures are expected in Southern California on Monday, forecasters said.

The Antelope Valley could see temperatures topping the 110-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible on Tuesday, bringing the added risk of fires starting in dry vegetation in the mountains and deserts.

The dangerous heat in the mountains, deserts and interior valleys has fire agencies on high alert.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 28, 2021.

Another round of dangerous heat expected on Monday with widespread triple digit temps for the mountains, deserts, and interior valleys. Antelope Valley expected to top the 110 degree mark. Heat warnings and advisories remain in effect. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/8L7grjQMsQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 28, 2021

Threat of monsoon tstms return to SW Calif Tue-Thu. Main risk over the mtns/deserts, with a slight chance of storms for coasts/valleys. Anyone planning outdoor activities should monitor this situation closely, especially in the mountains and deserts. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/UBKmv4dmkq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 27, 2021