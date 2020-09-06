Triple-digit temperatures in Southern California heat wave break records

People bicycle along a beach bike path on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heat wave across Southern California on Sept. 5, 2020, in Santa Monica. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A heat wave brought record-breaking high temperatures Saturday to several parts of Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“All-time high temperature records for the month of September were set at several locations across southwestern California today,” the agency said in a report.

In the report, the National Weather Service described Saturday as “a sweltering September day” across the Southern California region and reported record-breaking temperatures in six locations.

At Burbank Airport, the temperature reached 114 degrees. That ties with the area’s highest temperature ever recorded, which was on July, 6, 2018, according to NWS.

The highest temperature recorded across the county was near Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, where forecasters recorded a record-breaking 117 degrees. The neighborhood’s old record for the hottest temperature during the month of September was 115 degrees on Sept. 9, 1979.

Temperatures in two other locations also broke prior records for the hottest day in September: Van Nuys Airport with 116 degrees and Palmdale Airport with 111 degrees.

The old record for the highest September temperature in Van Nuys was 111 degrees in 2017, according to NWS. For Palmdale, the previous all-time high was 109 degrees in 1996.

Photographs of the shoreline in Santa Monica shows crowds of beachgoers across the sand, umbrellas scattered around each other with little space between them.

As temperatures soar, public health officials urged people Saturday to avoid gathering with people from other households over Labor Day weekend — despite the temptations of sunny weather and a holiday weekend.

“While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, forecasters have warned of another hot day Sunday heading into Labor Day, with inland temperatures in SoCal expected to peak between 110 and 120 degrees. The heat is expected to cool down Monday, forecasters said.

Expect a similar hot day tomorrow, with inland temperatures peaking between 110-120 degrees, hottest likely in the valleys. There will be some cooling on Monday, but still well above normal for inland areas. Best cooling across the coast. Stay hydrated and cool! #cawx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/ZuFXJrxyh0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2020