With temperatures well into the 90s and hitting triple digits in some inland areas of Los Angeles County, health officials have extended several heat advisories.

“Local temps in the hottest valleys could possibly reach around 107,” the National Weather Service said, adding that the high-pressure system over the region is forecast to keep the warm air mass in place through at least Thursday and likely Friday as well.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has extended heat advisories for the following areas:

Northwest LA County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Santa Clarita Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

East San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

San Gabriel Valley: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

East San Gabriel Mountains: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through Thursday, July 27, 2023.

“During hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect,” NWS says. “Stay weather ready by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.”

The National Weather Service encourages people to stay alert for signs of heat-related illnesses during extremely high temperatures. (NWS)

Health officials are urging people, especially the elderly, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and those with chronic medical conditions, to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses by staying hydrated, avoiding the outdoors during the hottest part of the day and never leaving children or pets in cars even if the windows are cracked.

People are also encouraged to check on those who may be vulnerable to high temperatures. Those without access to air conditioning can take advantage of free cooling centers throughout the county. To find the location nearest you, follow this link or call 211.

“While it’s very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.