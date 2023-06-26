With a high-pressure system building over Southern California, temperatures are forecast to heat up Thursday and into the weekend, culminating in a heat wave over the Fourth of July holiday, the National Weather Service reports.

Wednesday is likely to be the last of the cool summer days. Temps begin an upward climb of 5-10 degrees Thursday with the heat expected to continue marching upward in the long-term forecast.

“This abrupt shift from many months of unseasonably cool weather (Wednesday will likely tie the all-time record of consecutive May-June days below 80 degrees in downtown L.A.) to unusually hot weather will be difficult, especially for those more sensitive to heat, outdoor workers, and people recreating outdoors in the hottest part of the day,” the NWS said.

By Friday, temps are expected to hit the triple digits in the valleys of San Luis Obispo County and the Antelope Valley. Interior coastal valleys may see temperatures in the 90s.

“First heat wave of the summer is expected by the holiday weekend, focused across interior areas. Triple digit temperatures likely across the hottest interior areas,” the weather service tweeted.

Officials are encouraging SoCal residents to avoid heat stress by seeking out shade or air-conditioned locations, drinking more fluids and wearing long sleeves or using sunscreen to avoid sunburn. They also remind people to look before locking their vehicle, making sure there are no children, elderly people or pets left behind in the car during the heat.

The National Weather service forecasts the first summer heat wave hitting by July 4, 2023. (NWS)

“This will also be a time of increased fire weather concerns as humidity drops and temperatures climb through the 4th of July. Any sparks from fireworks could easily start a fire in the tall grass crop that has turned brown in recent weeks,” NWS cautioned.