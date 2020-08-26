Phoenix man sought in Redlands triple shooting that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition: Police

Two people are dead and a third person is in critical condition Wednesday after an overnight shooting at a home in Redlands, and police are looking for a Phoenix man in connection with the incident, officials said.

Officers found the three victims inside a residence in the 900 block of Carlson Avenue after responding to a shots fired call just after 1:30 a.m., according to a Redlands Police Department news release.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women were rushed to an area hospital, where one later died. She has not been identified, but police said she was 39 years old. The other woman has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according to police.

In an updated news release Wednesday evening, police identified the alleged shooter as Eric Otto White, 57. He is believed to have left the scene in a silver or tan, four-door 2003 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and an Arizona license plate with the number CRF1027.

White is known to frequent the Highland area and there is a $3 million warrant for his arrest. Authorities did not release any possible relationship between the suspect and the victims.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Redlands police dispatch by dialing 909-798-7681 ext. 1.