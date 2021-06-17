Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Pico-Union neighborhood of L.A.

Los Angeles police investigate a triple shooting that left one person dead on June 16, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles that left one person dead Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 17th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer William Cooper said.

Investigators found three people had been shot in the incident.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, a Police Department spokesperson said.

The two others wounded in the shooting were said to be hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

All of the victims were described as adult males between 25 and 30 years old.

No known motive for the shooting was announced and authorities did not provide a description of the gunman, or gunmen.