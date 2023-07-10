A man suspected of pulling out a knife during an altercation in Long Beach was in critical condition following a stabbing incident that also left two victims hospitalized overnight.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 14th Street for a stabbing incident around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

Emergency crews respond to a stabbing in Long Beach on July 10, 2023. (OC Hawk)

Investigators determined there was a verbal altercation between friends and family members gathered at the home.

At some point during the argument, there was a stabbing that involved a male adult suspect, a male adult victim and a female adult victim, the Police Department stated.

All three were transported to local hospitals after receiving lacerations to their upper bodies.

The suspect was listed in critical condition while the victims were both said to be in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on what led to the verbal altercation.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, the Police Department said.