The SOAR – Tropical Butterflies exhibit has returned to the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, allowing visitors to immerse themselves amid hundreds of tropical butterflies that aren’t normally seen in Southern California.

The exhibit started on May 1 and runs through Aug. 31 at the South Coast Botanic Garden located at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd.

Guests will have the chance to watch a butterfly emerge from its pupa in the Emergence Chamber, and for an extra $6, you can feed the butterflies as you walk through the pavilion.

Tickets and more information on the exhibit are available at the South Coast Botanic Garden website.