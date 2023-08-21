Muddy roads, traffic backups and SUVs and RVs stuck in the mud.

That was the scene in the Coachella Valley the morning after Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California.

Flooding and muddy roadways made for a tricky commute near Cathedral City, while a highway in the area was backed up due to thick mud.

Several high-profile vehicles were stuck in mud, with one man inside an RV giving Sky5 a thumbs up to indicate he and the other inhabitants were safe.

An RV is seen stuck in mud near Cathedral City on Aug. 21, 2023, a day after Tropical Storm Hilary slammed Southern California. (KTLA)

An SUV is seen stuck in mud near Cathedral City on Aug. 21, 2023, the morning after Tropical Storm Hilary. (KTLA)

An RV is seen stuck in mud near Cathedral City on Aug. 21, 2023, the morning after Tropical Storm Hilary. (KTLA)

Trucks try to maneuver mud near Cathedral City on Aug. 21, 2023, a day after Tropical Storm Hilary slammed Southern California. (KTLA)

Crews across the region are working to clean up the aftermath of the storm, as toppled trees and flooding continue to create headaches for residents and commuters.

The Greater Palm Springs area got hit particularly hard. A stretch of the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs was also shut to traffic due to accumulating water, and the storm dropped more than 3 inches of rain at the Palm Springs Airport.