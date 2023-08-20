Watch live views of Tropical Storm Hilary as it hits the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Live views will rotate between beach and city cameras, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and other locations.

Hilary was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning, but it is still expected to dump between two and 10 inches of rain across Southern California and deliver wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The U.S. hurricane center posted tropical storm and potential flood warnings for Southern California from the Pacific coast to interior mountains and deserts as far north as eastern Oregon and Idaho. The San Bernardino County sheriff issued evacuation warnings for several mountain and foothill communities ahead of the storm, while Orange County sent out its own alert for anyone living in a wildfire burn scar in the Santa Ana Mountains’ Silverado and Williams canyons.

Across the region, municipalities ran out of free sandbags and grocery shelves emptied out as residents stockpiled supplies. The U.S. National Park Service closed California’s Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep visitors from becoming stranded amid flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.