Authorities believe the same person may be responsible for as many as 12 fires, including one that burned a pickup truck in the Reseda area over the past several days.

Firefighters were alerted to several rubbish fires burning around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Vanowen Street and Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas said.

Crews managed to douse all of the fires and no injuries were reported.

A pickup truck burned in one of several fires started in the Reseda area on Sept. 12, 2023. (Key News Network)

“In this area, I think we’ve had a total of about 12 rubbish fires in the past three nights,” Gikas said.

Most of the incidents involved fires burning in alleys and trash cans but a pickup truck was also torched.

Video obtained by KTLA show flames shooting several feet into the air as crews worked to douse the fire in the bed of the pickup truck.

A pile of burned leaves and damage to the back window of the truck were visible after the fire was extinguished.

Gikas said there is video of a person of interest leaving the area on a bike.

Investigators want to talk to the person before calling them a suspect, he said.