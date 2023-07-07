Street takeovers shut down intersections in the Hyde Park, Harvard Park, and Gramercy Park neighborhoods of South Los Angeles overnight.

One of the incidents took place around midnight at the intersection of West Century Boulevard and Denker Avenue in the Gramercy Park area.

A red pickup truck could be seen doing doughnuts in the street when it slammed into the curb.

Street racers took over several neighborhoods in South Los Angeles on July 6, 2023. (Anonymous)

The truck flew into the air, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

It then drove into a crowd gathered in the intersection, but it was unclear if anyone was injured.

A Metro bus driver was recording some of the chaos on her cellphone when she became stuck in traffic.

The bus driver appeared to be in good spirits but was concerned about the passengers.

“I just feel bad for everyone who wants to go home,” the driver said as tires squealed and fireworks exploded in the background.

It was unclear if arrests were made in any of the incidents.