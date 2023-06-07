Officers investigate a crash in the North Hills neighborhood on June 7, 2023. (KTLA)

A pickup truck crashed into a homeless encampment after rolling down an embankment in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway onramp near Roscoe Boulevard.

The truck drove off the ramp and rolled over, landing on an occupied homeless encampment, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

A person inside the encampment was injured and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

There were also parties trapped inside the pickup truck but they were freed and uninjured, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.