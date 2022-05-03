A truck driver was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Los Angeles with crates of marijuana falling from the truck.

LAPD received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired at the 900 block of Venice Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., LAPD officer Lomeli said.

When officers arrived at the scene, there wasn’t evidence of an assault but they were pointed to a suspect in a stolen white box truck, authorities said.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver did not yield and it kickstarted a pursuit, Lomeli said.

Sparks were flying behind the truck as the driver fled authorities with the truck’s cargo door still wide open, video shows.

Crates of what appeared to be cannabis could be seen falling from the truck onto the streets as police cruisers followed closely behind the speeding truck.

The chase continued to 41st Place and Wadsworth Avenue in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A., where the pursuit ultimately came to an end and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities did not release information on the suspect’s identity.

It’s unclear whether the marijuana that fell from the truck was stolen.

Lomeli said a preliminary investigation shows that a business was burglarized along Venice Boulevard before the chase began but no further details were immediately available.