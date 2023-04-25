The driver of a pickup truck struck two pedestrians and then slammed into a Mid-Wilshire apartment building Tuesday morning, killing a woman and critically injuring her young daughter, officials said.

A white pickup struck the building in the 6200 block of West Colgate Avenue a few minutes before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

That address is near Park La Brea Apartments and is across the street from Hancock Park Elementary School.

According to the LAFD, the pickup hit two pedestrians, a 6-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother, then hit the two-story apartment building. The woman was declared dead at the scene, while the girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a man believed to be about 30 years old, was taken to a local hospital in moderate condition. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

The extent of the damage to the structure is not yet known, the LAFD said.

In a statement, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the “horrific” incident occurred near Hancock Park Elementary School.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the entire school community and have mental health counselors available on site for students and employees,” Carvalho added.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.