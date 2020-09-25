Truck plows through Hollywood crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 injured

At least one person was injured after a truck plowed through a crowd of demonstrators in Hollywood, where protesters were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Sky5 was overhead as the Ford pickup truck drove by a large group of people walking down the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard between Seward Street and Schrader Boulevard at 8:54 p.m.

The driver can then be seen striking at least one person. Then crowds start hitting the vehicle and running after it.

The vehicle continued driving, and a green convertible car followed for some time until police caught up.

The driver eventually pulled over about three minutes later, exiting the vehicle and surrendering to police. The man was taken into custody moments later.

One person was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., a white Prius also drove through a crowd of demonstrators near Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards and sped off.

Another truck pulled up in front of the Prius, stopping it in its tracks.

Someone got out of the truck and went up to the Prius’ window, reaching in and trying to get the driver to stop. The Prius managed to back up, hit another car and then drive away.

But the driver of the Prius was also then detained.

The protest comes after the decision Wednesday not to prosecute Kentucky police officers for killing Taylor.

Check back for updates to this developing story.