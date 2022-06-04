A home in Orange was severely damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it Friday evening.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of E. Katella Avenue.

According to the Orange Police Department, a man driving a Ford Super Duty lost control and slammed into the house.

Video from the scene showed the pickup truck embedded halfway through a wall with items and debris scattered throughout the heavily damaged room.

The driver of the pickup truck was given a neck brace and loaded onto a stretcher before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said the man is expected to be booked for driving under the influence once he’s released from the hospital.

No one inside the home was injured, police said, but the home sustained “extensive” damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Orange Police Department.