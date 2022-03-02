Truck traffic continues in Wilmington despite efforts to ease congestion at local ports

Congestion of big rigs continues in Wilmington despite a yearslong effort to ease traffic at local ports.

Residents told KTLA that the problem seems to be getting worse, not better.

Related Content Shipping container falls on car amid truck congestion in Wilmington linked to backlog at ports

Neighbors are even nervous to park on the congested streets and fear their vehicles will get damaged by large passing trucks.

Although efforts and investments were put into place to alleviate the situation at the ports, residents say there needs to be investments in the neighborhood itself.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2022.