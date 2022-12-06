A wheel that apparently came off a truck and got loose on the 91 Freeway in Riverside caused a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around midnight, leaving at least five vehicles damaged before the collisions stopped.

Video recorded by Stacy Lopez and shared with KTLA showed one of the first motorists involved in the crash trying to warn others about the danger.

“Watch out,” a person could be heard shouting just before the crunching sound of another crash.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the 60 Freeway interchange as officials worked to clear the wreckage.

No one appeared to be seriously injured in the incident.

There was no word on where the wheel came from, but the California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.