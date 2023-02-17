Authorities are investigating a road rage incident that left a truck damaged in Sun Valley Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around noon when two men were driving in a white utility truck along the northbound 5 Freeway near the Sheldon Avenue exit.

The driver of the truck cut off a blue vehicle, angering the other driver, officials said.

There was some honking back and forth, and before the men knew it, something hit the driver’s side window and it shattered.

The men don’t know what hit the truck, but they were able to alert authorities, get off the freeway and pull into a Shell gas station.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident, but the case was handed over to the California Highway Patrol since it occurred on a freeway.

The men were not injured, but one of them suffered minor scratches.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the CHP.