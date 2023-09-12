A pickup truck with a Domino’s sign on the roof was among several vehicles involved in a street takeover in Sun Valley Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Strathern Street and Witsett Avenue.

A white pickup truck sporting a Domino’s delivery sign on top of the roof was among at least three vehicles involved in the takeover.

A pickup truck is seen doing doughnuts during a street takeover in Sun Valley on Sept. 11, 2023. (KNN)

Video showed the truck doing doughnuts in the intersection before being joined by a second vehicle.

Passengers were leaning out of the truck and waving to the crowd of about 100 spectators.

It was unclear if the driver or truck had any association with the pizza restaurant chain.

It was also unknown if any arrests were made.