A large crowd of hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday as part of the trucker convoy protests that have made stops across the nation.

Hundreds attended the anti-vaccine mandate rally in front of Los Angeles City Hall, which featured a large lineup of speakers and performers.

With the massive demonstration came heavy traffic congestion throughout the area.

Organizers of the event said their next stop is the state’s capital in Sacramento.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on April 10, 2022.