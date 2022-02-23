Truckers slated to gather in Adelanto Wednesday as convoy heads from California to D.C.

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on February 9, 2022. (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of truckers similar to those whose defiant blockades have shut down border crossings into the U.S. and Canada for weeks are bringing their protests over COVID-19 mandates to California.

Organizers are hoping to have 1,000 semi-truck drivers in their ranks by Wednesday, when a group calling itself the People’s Convoy leaves Adelanto to begin a scheduled 11-day trek to Washington, D.C. The convoy is expected to arrive in early March, which could disrupt traffic near the Capitol around the March 1 State of the Union address.

Inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada, the People’s Convoy protesters insist that “government has forgotten its place” and that COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates are unconstitutional stretches of power.

As the Omicron surge of the coronavirus has receded across the U.S. and more states begin to lift mask mandates, similar caravans and blockades have started to pop up across the globe.

