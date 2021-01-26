‘Truly disturbing’: Man charged after fatal beating of mother, stepfather in Hacienda Heights; victims identified

Nelson Fermin Garibay is shown in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 12, 2021.

A 44-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly fatally beating his mother and stepfather with a baseball bat and injuring his brother in Hacienda Heights earlier this month, officials said.

Nelson Fermin Garibay has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of “willful, deliberate and premeditated” attempted murder for the Jan. 11 attack, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the 14400 block of Marwood Street, after yelling was heard in the backyard.

Responding sheriff’s deputies were met by the brother, who led them to the other victims’ bodies.

Mario Flores-Romero, 73, was found in the backyard, while Irma Garibay, 65, was found in the garage, officials said.

They were suffering from significant head trauma and died at the scene.

The suspect’s 37-year-old brother was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect had left the scene by the time authorities arrived.

He was arrested in Otay Mesa in San Diego County on Jan. 21 and transferred back to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry Station.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 11, officials said.

Garibay faces a maximum sentence of 57 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

It is unclear exactly what led to the killings and the attack on the brother, but District Attorney George Gascón called the incident “senseless.”

“The facts in this case are truly disturbing and we will ensure that there is accountability for these senseless killings,” he said in a statement.