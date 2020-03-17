Trump admin $850-billion economic stimulus plan includes payouts to Americans this month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) speaks while flanked by President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is proposing $850 billion in economic stimulus to contain the effects of the coronavirus, including relief for small businesses and the airline industry, and sizable checks for American workers.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin is expected to outline the request to Senate Republicans at a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill and will be discussing the plan with House Democrats as well.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said in a press conference at the White House, adding that the checks would go out in the next two weeks.

“We look forward to having bipartisan support... to pass this legislation very quickly,” he added.

