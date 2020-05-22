Trump administration sent warning letter to L.A. Mayor Garcetti over ‘heavy-handed’ stay-at-home order

Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers his State of the City address Sunday night in a nearly empty City Council chamber on April 19, 2020.(Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

The Trump administration sent a warning letter Friday to Mayor Eric Garcetti saying the Department of Justice is concerned the city may pursue “an arbitrary and heavy-handed approach” to stay-at-home orders.

Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the department’s Civil Rights Division, pointed to what he said were public statements by Garcetti and Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s director of public health.

“Reports of your recent public statements indicate that you suggested the possibility of long-term lockdown of the residents in the city and county of Los Angeles, regardless of the legal justification for such restrictions,” Dreiband wrote. “Any such approach may be both arbitrary and unlawful.”

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar said the mayor’s team has received the letter and is reviewing it.

