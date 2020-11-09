Trump expanded his support in Beverly Hills, a rare spot of red in blue L.A. County

Trump supporters ride in the back of a truck at a rally in Beverly Hills on Nov. 7, 2020, hours after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Hours after the U.S. presidential election was called for Joe Biden on Saturday morning, an older, dark-haired woman clutched her ash-blue jacket tighter in a chilly shadow cast by the Greystone Mansion in one of the priciest areas of Beverly Hills. She wasn’t feeling festive.

“What do you want me to say? I’m not happy,” said the woman walking on Loma Vista Drive in the 90210 ZIP Code and who, like many Beverly Hills residents asked about their perspective on the election, declined to give her name. Without going into policy specifics, the woman said that although she did not dislike Biden, she didn’t support “what he’s going to do.”

The woman lives in the Trousdale Estates area, where the average home sale price is currently more than $15 million. It’s also in one of two adjacent neighborhoods in Beverly Hills where a majority of voters chose Donald Trump over Biden in the recent election.

On a Times map of election results, the two precincts — both above Sunset Boulevard in the areas synonymous with wealth — stick out like a red thumb among the blue sea representing what has traditionally been seen as Los Angeles’ liberal stronghold on the Westside. They are some of the county’s most affluent areas, yet they backed Trump more than neighboring luxury areas such as Bel-Air, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Holmby Hills, which went to Biden along with other parts of Beverly Hills.

