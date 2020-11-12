Trump falsely suggests voter fraud in L.A. County

President Donald Trump tweeted a since-debunked video Wednesday, which shows election workers collecting ballots from a Reseda drop box on Nov. 4.

The woman who recorded the video suggests it might be evidence of voter fraud since the ballots are being collected the day after Election Day.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office said Wednesday that the claims are not true.

“All Official Ballot Drop Boxes were closed on Election Day at 8pm and the scheduled ballot collection took place the following day,” Mike Sanchez, a registrar’s office spokesperson, told KTLA in an email. “The ballots in the footage are valid ballots that will be processed and tallied in our Official Election Canvass. Additionally, the individuals in the video are Registrar staff.”

RE: videos clips of ballots being collected from #LACounty Official Vote by Mail Drop Boxes — Yes, they are ballots; valid, legally cast ballots collected and processed by authorized election officials in accordance with the California Elections Code. #VoteSafe2020 pic.twitter.com/4q4pwmnN9K — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 11, 2020