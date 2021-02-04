Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA, touts his cameo appearances in films like Home Alone 2

Donald Trump resigned from SAG-AFTRA and lashed out the performers’ union after it revealed plans last month to expel him.

“Who cares!” Trump said in his letter, released Thursday, to what he described as the “so-called” union.

Addressing the president of Hollywood’s biggest union, Gabrielle Carteris, the former president used his familiar brusque style to dismiss her, saying he wasn’t familiar with the work of the “Beverly Hills, 90210″ TV star.

He touted his cameo appearances in “Home Alone 2″ and “Zoolander” as well as “The Apprentice” reality TV show for which he was best known before his presidency.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.