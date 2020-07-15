Trump says L.A. schools are making a ‘mistake’ by delaying reopening due to coronavirus

President Trump called the decision by Los Angeles schools to not reopen campuses next month a “mistake” during a CBS News interview on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Austin Beutner announced Monday that the nation’s second-largest school system will continue with online learning until further notice because of the worsening coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles.

A growing number of school districts, including San Diego and some in the Bay Area, are following suit, saying conditions are simply not safe enough. The Long Beach Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will also delay reopening, saying it “will remain entirely online, at least through Oct. 5, due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Southern California.”

Asked during the CBS interview to elaborate, Trump added: “I would tell parents and teachers that you should find yourself a new person, whoever’s in charge of that decision.”

