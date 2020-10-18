Trump to attend Newport Beach fundraiser hosted by Oculus Rift co-founder

President Trump is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser Sunday in Newport Beach.

Tickets for the event at the home of tech executive Palmer Luckey range from $2,800 for an individual admission to $150,000 for a couple to attend and take a photo with the president, according to the invitation. Ric Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, is expected to be a special guest.

Few other details were released. Luckey co-founded the Oculus Rift virtual-reality system. His company sold for an estimated $3 billion to Facebook in 2014.

Trump was hospitalized this month with COVID-19 but has been traveling to campaign events for some time now, to the concern of some medical specialists. The president said he is now free of coronavirus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.