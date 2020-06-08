Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star blacked out with spray paint amid protests

A maintenance worker uses cleaning product to remove graffiti after Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced on April 23, 2020 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been targeted once again, this time by critics who marked it with several expletives, a bag of dog excrement and the acronym for Black Lives Matter.

Photos of the star with fresh spray paint surfaced Sunday as an estimated 20,000 protesters marched through Hollywood demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of racial violence.

On social media, photos showed the street tile in several stages that appeared to be the result of a team effort. Some crossed out Trump’s name, others drew male genitals or wrote various curse words. At one point, feces seemed to be smeared across the surface. And eventually, the star was completely blacked out with spray paint alongside a giant, final “BLM.”

Trump’s star has, of course, been destroyed before — with spray paint, a swastika, a “mute” symbol, spit, a sledgehammer and a pick-ax, and more — at various stages of his presidency. Despite calls to remove Trump’s section of the walk altogether, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has stood firmly by its policy of preserving every star for historical value.

