Trump’s Walk of Fame star smashed with pickax by person dressed as the Hulk

Repairs were underway on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 2, 2020, after Donald Trump’s star was smashed with a pickax, again. (KTLA)

Hulk smash!

President Donald Trump’s embattled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been damaged again — this time by an angry green Avenger.

The sidewalk star was defaced with a pickax early Friday morning by a person dressed as the Incredible Hulk, the Marvel superhero, said Jeff Lee, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Police officers responded to the scene around 5:50 a.m. and a vandalism report was taken from witnesses, Lee said. No arrests were made and the investigation will be handed over to detectives, “just like any other vandalism” case.

