Tuesday forecast: Break from the rain

Look for a brief break from the rainy weather Tuesday as Southern California sits between winter storms.

Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side but skies will remain mostly sunny.

A new storm brings another chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly clear skies are expected to return for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High          
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Low             
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

