Tuesday forecast: Break from the rain

Look for a brief break from the rainy weather Tuesday as Southern California sits between winter storms.
Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side but skies will remain mostly sunny.
A new storm brings another chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Mostly clear skies are expected to return for the weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 54 to 59 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: West swell