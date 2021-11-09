Tuesday forecast: Chance of a.m. sprinkles followed by afternoon sun

Look some scattered morning sprinkles to give way to afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Warmer temperatures and Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive through the region on Wednesday.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees above average.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 63 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell