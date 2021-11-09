Tuesday forecast: Chance of a.m. sprinkles followed by afternoon sun

Look some scattered morning sprinkles to give way to afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.
Warmer temperatures and Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive through the region on Wednesday.
By Thursday, afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees above average.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 63 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell