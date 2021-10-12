Tuesday forecast: Cold air moves in as wind tapers off

Look for sunny skies and cold afternoon temperatures as gusty winds taper off throughout the day Tuesday.

Good air quality is expected for most parts of the Southland after a day of windy weather. A dust advisory is in place for portions of Riverside County and the Coachella Valley.

Look for warmer temperatures to arrive by the end of the week.

Forecast models are showing a chance of rain and possibly snow arriving sometime next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 8 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 68 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

