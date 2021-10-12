Tuesday forecast: Cold air moves in as wind tapers off

Look for sunny skies and cold afternoon temperatures as gusty winds taper off throughout the day Tuesday.

Good air quality is expected for most parts of the Southland after a day of windy weather. A dust advisory is in place for portions of Riverside County and the Coachella Valley.

Look for warmer temperatures to arrive by the end of the week.

Forecast models are showing a chance of rain and possibly snow arriving sometime next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 8 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 68 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell