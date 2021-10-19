Tuesday forecast: Cool and sunny

Look for clear but cool conditions around the Southland Tuesday and Wednesday.
Warmer afternoon highs will arrive by midweek, but a low pressure system returns for the weekend.
A chance of showers is expected to arrive Sunday night and bring a rainy day Monday.
Showers could linger into Tuesday morning.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 68 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell