Tuesday forecast: Cool and sunny

Look for clear but cool conditions around the Southland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer afternoon highs will arrive by midweek, but a low pressure system returns for the weekend.

A chance of showers is expected to arrive Sunday night and bring a rainy day Monday.

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate            
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 68 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

