Tuesday forecast: Sunny skies with slightly below average temperatures

Local news

Look for slightly below average temperatures with plenty of sunshine across the region Tuesday.

Clear skies are expected to stick around for a couple more days, with afternoon highs getting even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly cloudy and cooler conditions are expected to return Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on the possibility of rain arriving next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low          
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 55 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

