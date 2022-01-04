Tuesday forecast: Sunny skies with slightly below average temperatures

Look for slightly below average temperatures with plenty of sunshine across the region Tuesday.

Clear skies are expected to stick around for a couple more days, with afternoon highs getting even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly cloudy and cooler conditions are expected to return Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on the possibility of rain arriving next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 55 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell