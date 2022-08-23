High temperatures are back in the forecast Tuesday, and it’s expected to be the hottest day of the week.

An excessive heat watch is in effect in the Antelope Valley, where temperatures might range between 100 and 108 degrees in Lancaster, and 100 and 107 in Palmdale, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 97 in Burbank and 86 in Los Angeles.

Keep outside exercise and activities to a minimum, or do it early in the morning or late in the afternoon, officials caution.

Expect a significant cool down by the weekends, when temperatures will go back to average or below average.