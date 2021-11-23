Tuesday forecast: Warm and sunny conditions continue

Look for warm and sunny conditions Tuesday as gusty winds continue to bring fire danger to parts of the Southland.

A fire weather watch is in place until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range Tuesday.

The warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low          
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 63 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

