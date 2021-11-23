Tuesday forecast: Warm and sunny conditions continue

Look for warm and sunny conditions Tuesday as gusty winds continue to bring fire danger to parts of the Southland.

A fire weather watch is in place until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range Tuesday.

The warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 63 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell