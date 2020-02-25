Tuesday is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for California’s primary

A vote-by-mail ballot packet is seen in an image released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder on Oct. 9, 2018.

California voters have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 3 primary election from their county election’s office.

In Los Angeles County, election officials so far have issued about 3.5 million absentee ballots, which account for about 64% of registered voters in the county.

Those who don’t already vote by mail can request a ballot by:

• visiting lavote.net for L.A. County voters, or click here for a directory of county election offices and websites.

• returning the vote-by-mail ballot application found on the back of the sample ballot they’ve received

• requesting a mail ballot in person at their county elections headquarters; in L.A. County, it’s in Norwalk at 12400 Imperial Highway

“The Vote by Mail materials are easier to read, easier to understand, easier to fill out and easier to return – and, no postage is required to return the ballot,” the L.A. County registrar’s office said in a statement.

Ballots can be mailed back or dropped off at a designated box. There are 206 locations throughout L.A. County. (Voters can search their nearest drop-off location at the county’s website.)

All ballots need to be postmarked by March 3, officials said.

L.A. County voters can track the status of their ballots by going to lavote.net or by signing up to to receive automatic updates via text, email or a phone call through the “Where’s My Ballot?” tool, a new feature offered this year by 25 California counties.

Primary voters in the state get their say on a presidential nominee, a congressional representative, a $15 billion proposition to build and modernize schools, and more.

TODAY February 25 is the DEADLINE to request a vote-by-mail ballot from your county elections office: https://t.co/qfLI2N04JD



This is important for No Party Preference voters who want their county to mail them a replacement ballot with presidential candidates. — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) February 25, 2020