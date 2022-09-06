In what is certain to sound like a broken record, managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert Tuesday, warning that demand for electricity could outpace supply as temperatures hit the triple-digit mark yet again.

“We know conservation from Californians has been helping lower the loads at the time it’s needed the most,” California’s Independent System Operator said in a statement. “Consumer and commercial demand response, including Flex Alerts, has been helping to extend sparse supplies at critical hours so far this week, giving operators extra cushion in supplies.”

Flex Alerts ask residents to voluntarily reduce energy use, particularly during peak hours in the afternoon and early evening.

California ISO also declared an “Energy Emergency Alert 1” from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. indicating all power resources are expected to be in use.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach as high as 110 in the valleys and mountains of Southern California Tuesday afternoon. Inland coastal areas will range from 85-95 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

So far, California has managed to avoid rolling blackouts, despite the heat wave approaching its second week.

In a videotaped statement Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to “do a little bit more” to keep electricity flowing, noting that years of drought have reduced the state’s capacity to produce hydroelectric power.

“The reality is we are living in an era of extremes,” Newsom said. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration of which we haven’t experienced in some time. On the supply side we’re challenged by these extremes and on the demand side, not surprisingly, people are turning up the (air conditioning).”

Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday which he says will give the state more flexibility to procure electricity to meet demand.