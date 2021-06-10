Tujunga man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend, killing good Samaritan who tried to intervene: DA

Shane Rayment is seen in a photo released by LAPD.

A Tujunga man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting a good Samaritan who attempted to come to her aid as a struggle between the former couple unfolded in broad daylight, prosecutors said Thursday.

The counts against 37-year-old Shane Winfield Rayment include murder, kidnapping, criminal threats and first-degree residential burglary, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

His arraignment is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.

The incident began before 2:25 p.m. Sunday, when Rayment showed up at a home in North Hollywood where his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend had been staying, according to authorities.

The pair became embroiled in a dispute, at which point 42-year-old Roberto Fletes tried to intervene on the woman’s behalf, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

That’s when Rayment allegedly shot and killed Fletes.

“It’s especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim,” DA George Gascón stated in the release. “I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another.”

Following the fatal shooting, the defendant is suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend. He drove off with her and was gone by the time officers arrived at the crime scene in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street, according to LAPD.

Two days later, Rayment was arrested without incident in Hemet after officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.

The kidnapping victim was found alive in the vehicle, but had been “battered and bruised,” according to LAPD. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she was escorted by police back to her home.

Authorities also took a third person in the vehicle into custody, but he was released after they determined he was not involved in the case.