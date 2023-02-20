A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region near the Turkish and Syrian border Monday, an area already reeling from the destruction of a 7.8 magnitude quake that hit just two weeks ago.

The latest reports coming out of the country are that 3 people were killed in Turkey and 213 were injured in the latest quake. In Syria, officials reported more than 130 people were injured.

Cameras captured the terrifying moments as buildings collapsed in the Hatay Province of Turkey.

“Most of the buildings are not habitable. So, most of them are empty anyway,” Mike Leum, leader of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s search and rescue team, told KTLA.

It’s only been a few days since Leum, and his team of volunteers returned from the Hatay Province.

“The memories that we’re bringing back with us are just of the epic scope of this disaster,” he said. “As far as the eye could see, every building was effected.”

Turkish officials are now saying that even more buildings collapsed during Monday’s quake. According to reports, those trapped included movers helping people transport furniture from a building damaged in the initial temblor.

The latest destruction also brings fresh trauma for survivors of the earthquake just two weeks ago, as well as for rescue workers like Leum who are still reflecting on their mission.

“It was a week of triumph and tragedy. The triumph was finding three live subjects and being able to rescue them, which in our wildest dreams we didn’t even think we’d have one,” Leum said. “So, being able to rescue three people was amazing.”

Nearly 45,000 people were killed in the initial 7.8 magnitude quake, with 1.5 million people living in temporary shelters. The European Union’s health agency is now warning about the risk of disease outbreaks in the coming weeks.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Turkey today, promising $100 million in aid to help with the clean up on top of the $85 million already provided.