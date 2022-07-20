The Turpin children, whose abuse at the hands of their parents in Perris made headlines, filed a lawsuit this week against Riverside County and a foster care placement agency, claiming their abuse continued with their new foster family.

The six youngest Turpins filed the suit, which details the abuse they suffered, including being forced to eat moldy food, physical beatings and more, said attorney Elan Zektser.

“They were in the exact same position that they had been in years earlier when they thought they’d escaped a life of abuse,” said attorney Carly Sanchez.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 20, 2022.