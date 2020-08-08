Tustin event offers car show while giving away groceries to families in need

The nonprofit Operation Warm Wishes teamed up with Drive United to offer free groceries to families in need while entertaining them with a car show at Tustin High School on Saturday.

“Now more than ever, people are in need. They’re in need of food. They’re in need of shelter. They’re in need of encouragement and uplifting, and that’s what we want to do today,” Operation Warm Wishes President Tyron Jackson said.

He added, “The food’s going to go away one day. These cars will perish one day. But what’s going to last the most is love and kindness.”

